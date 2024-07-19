CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Stock Down 2.4 %

TSE CAE opened at C$25.51 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$23.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.2942656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.