Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.76. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 70,233 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of $192.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

