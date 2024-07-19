Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.71.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.34.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In related news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620 over the last ninety days. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

