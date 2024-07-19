Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $117.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 109130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.96.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
