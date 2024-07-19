Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

