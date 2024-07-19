Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth $330,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

