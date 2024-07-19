Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus Trading Down 6.3 %

CBUS stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Cibus has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cibus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cibus in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

