Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $137.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

