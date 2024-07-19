Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.79.

TSE CNR opened at C$166.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.92.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

