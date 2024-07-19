Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.