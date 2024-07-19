Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CP opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

