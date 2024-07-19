Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 1342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 17.05%.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.