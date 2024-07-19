Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.05. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 462,750 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $550.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.3% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $21,718,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $13,149,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

