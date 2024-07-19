Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.63

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.63 and last traded at $150.54, with a volume of 75071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.35.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.