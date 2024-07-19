Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

