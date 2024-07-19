Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

