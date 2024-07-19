Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

