CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $18.57

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $17.70. CareDx shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 69,375 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CareDx Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $944.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 106,660 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

