Carriage Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on CSV

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.