Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

