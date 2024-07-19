Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:CVNA opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $147.25.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
