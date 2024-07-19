CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $6.56 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

