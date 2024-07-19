Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Cassava Sciences Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.57. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
