Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.57. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

