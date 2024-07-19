CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Short Interest Update

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

CAVA stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.10. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after buying an additional 196,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

