Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Acquires £11,050 in Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Astaire acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £11,050 ($14,330.18).

Cavendish Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CAV stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.38. The firm has a market cap of £48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.15. Cavendish Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.19).

Get Cavendish Financial alerts:

Cavendish Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cavendish Financial’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavendish Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavendish Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.