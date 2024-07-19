CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $233.70 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $184.99 and a one year high of $263.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.
Insider Activity
In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.11.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
