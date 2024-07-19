CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $233.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW has a 12 month low of $184.99 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CDW by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

