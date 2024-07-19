Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cenntro Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CENN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Cenntro has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 238.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

