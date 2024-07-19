Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.36

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.36 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 140.15 ($1.82). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 138.85 ($1.80), with a volume of 10,141,811 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 155 ($2.01) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.14) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.22).

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.36. The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,096.45). In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,096.45). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £30,091.05 ($39,023.54). Insiders bought a total of 2,820,245 shares of company stock valued at $404,719,500 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.