Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 98,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 95,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
