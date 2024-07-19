Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Certara were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 1,704.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Certara Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CERT opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

