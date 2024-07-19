Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $312,214.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,013,958 shares in the company, valued at $482,564,815.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average of $178.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

