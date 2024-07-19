ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,878,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,311 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

