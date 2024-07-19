ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.27. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 2,157,097 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

