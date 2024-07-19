Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

SCHW stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

