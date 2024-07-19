Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chemed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $542.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

