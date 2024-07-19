Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $199.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $183.94 and last traded at $183.82, with a volume of 553189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.57.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.