Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %
CQP opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.69.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
