Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.83. Approximately 71,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 176,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

