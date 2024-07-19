Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.90. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 167,682 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.