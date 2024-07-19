Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 245,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.