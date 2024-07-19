Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $2,865.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.29, but opened at $53.48. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 4,222,391 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.51.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

