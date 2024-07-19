Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $2,865.00 to $58.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $53.40 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 6,427,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,670,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.51.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,484,000 after acquiring an additional 978,780 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,856,000 after acquiring an additional 355,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

