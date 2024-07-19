Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $24,000,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

