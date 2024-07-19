Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.22. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.10.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

CHRD opened at $175.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.53. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $145.53 and a 52 week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 107.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 847.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

