Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $233.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.10.

CHRD opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $145.53 and a 52-week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

