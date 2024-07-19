Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Down 5%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.49). Approximately 17,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.57).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
