Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Down 5%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.49). Approximately 17,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Christie Group

Christie Group Price Performance

Christie Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

About Christie Group

(Get Free Report)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.