Chrysty Esperanza Sells 2,500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Block by 8.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

