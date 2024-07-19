CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIX. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.22.

Get CI Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$690.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5167464 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CI Financial

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$107,981.34. In other news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$107,981.34. Also, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.