CIBC Downgrades Interfor (TSE:IFP) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.83.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$16.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.23. The firm has a market cap of C$842.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

