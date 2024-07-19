Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $29,323,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

