Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $769.73 and last traded at $760.04, with a volume of 108182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $719.78.

The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Cintas by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $699.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.24. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

